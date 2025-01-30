Raynaud has 17th double-double, Stanford scores first 17 points to beat Syracuse 70-61

STANFORD, Calif. — Maxime Raynuad had 21 points and 15 rebounds for his nation-leading 17th double-double and Stanford use a 17-0 game-opening run to beat Syracuse 70-61 on Wednesday night.

Syracuse missed its first seven shots and with Raynaud hitting a pair of 3s and scoring eight points Stanford bolted to a 17-0 lead. After falling behind 25-2 the Orange stormed back with a 12-1 run and a twice got within seven before trailing 33-24 at the half.

At the midway point of the first half the Cardinal had more 3's (four) than Syracuse had baskets (two). The Orange went 8 of 15 over the last 10 minutes and the Cardinal 3 of 13. Raynaud had his double-double by the half with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The closest Syracuse got in the second half was six when Jyare Davis scored twice in the paint and then JJ Starling made a layup to make it 62-56 with 3:33 to play. Raynaud answered with a jumper to end the final threat.

Jaylen Blakes scored 14 points for Stanford (15-6, 7-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight and 6 of 7. Oziyah Sellers and Benny Gealer both added 10. Raynaud moved into the top five in career rebounds with 867.

Jaquan Carlos scored 16 points off the bench, making all six shots including two 3s, for the Orange (9-12, 3-7). Eddie Lampkin went 4 for 4 and added 12 points.

The only other time the two schools played, Syracuse pulled out a 69-63 run in the 2011 NIT Season Tipoff at Madison Square Garden.

Syracuse is at California on Saturday when Stanford plays at SMU.