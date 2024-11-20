SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Madison Booker scores 25, No. 4 Texas cruises to 83-41 win over Tarleton State

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — Madison Booker scored 25 points to lead No. 4 Texas over Tarleton State 83-41 on Wednesday.

Booker, an Associated Press preseason All-American, scored 20 in the first half, pacing Texas to a 53-23 lead at the break. Booker played nine minutes in the second half.

Shay Holle added 14 points for the Longhorns (4-0). Rori Harmon had 11 points and four steals. Kyla Oldacre, a 6-foot-6 backup center, had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Arieona Rosborough led Tarleton State (2-3) with 11 points. Miannah Little scored 10. The Texans shot just 30% and committed 29 turnovers.

Takeaways

Tarleton State: The Texans came in averaging 19.3 turnovers a game, which ranked 262nd in the country. That was a bad sign considering Texas forces nearly 29 turnovers a game, seventh best nationally. Tarleton nearly matched its average by halftime, committing 18.

Texas: Booker gained national attention last season with her trademark mid-range jump shot while filling in at point guard for the injured Harmon. Booker put that on display against Tarleton State while mixing in a few driving layups and two 3-point baskets.

Key moment

The Longhorns made an 18-2 push during a span of five minutes in the first quarter, enabling them to take a 31-10 lead at the end of the period. Booker made 6 of 8 shots in the quarter, scoring 13 points.

Key stat

Texas had a huge 35-6 edge in points off turnovers. Some of those points came on the fast break, where the Longhorns had a 15-3 advantage.

Up next

Tarleton State is at Houston Christian on Tuesday night. Texas faces New Mexico State on Nov. 29 in Estero, Florida.

