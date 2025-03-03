Prince 16 points and 19 rebound as No. 10 TCU women win first Big 12 title, 51-48 over No. 17 Baylor

WACO, Texas — Sedona Prince had 16 points and 19 rebounds as 10th-ranked TCU won its first Big 12 regular-season title, holding on to beat No. 17 Baylor 51-48 on Sunday in the conference’s first winner-take-all on the final day in its 29-season history.

Hailey Van Lith added 14 points as the Horned Frogs (28-3, 16-2 Big 12), under second-year coach Mark Campbell, wrapped up their best regular season ever. They were a combined 7-47 in Big 12 games in the three seasons before the coach's arrival.

Aaronette Vonleh had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor (25-6, 15-3), the 13-time Big 12 champion that had its nine-game winning streak snapped with its lowest-scoring game this season. Yaya Fielder also had 17 points, but missed a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left.

Five weeks after beating Baylor for the first time in 35 years, the Frogs completed the regular-season sweep of their instate rival to win their first conference title since being in the Mountain West in 2010. The Bears hadn't lost since that 80-75 loss in Fort Worth on Jan. 26.

Takeaways

TCU: By winning nine conference games more than last season, TCU matched Sun Belt team Arkansas State for the largest increase this season. It is the best season-to-season improvement in the Big 12 since Nebraska had a 10-win increase from 2008-09 to 2009-10.

Baylor: Sarah Andrews played in her Big 12 record 164th game, which broke the school record that Suzie Snider Eppers held since 163rd game in 1977. The fifth-year guard had a season-low one point with 0-of-7 shooting in 35 minutes.

Key moment

Van Lith made two free throws with 1:49 left to give TCU its largest lead at 49-39. After Baylor went on a 9-1 run, Van Lith made another free throw with nine seconds left.

Baylor guard Jada Walker (11) drives to the basket as TCU guard Hailey Van Lith (10) defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Waco, Texas, Sunday, March 2, 2025. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Key stat

Baylor shot 27.7% from the field (18 of 65).

Up next

The women's Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. Baylor and TCU both got double-byes and don't play until the quarterfinal round Friday.