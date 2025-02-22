SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Jizzle James scores 18 points, Cincinnati leads all the way in 75-63 win over TCU

By The Associated Press

CINCINNATI — Jizzle James scored 18 points, Dillon Mitchell had 12 points and 13 rebounds and Cincinnati led from the start in taking a 75-63 win over TCU on Saturday.

James shot 7 of 16 and Mitchell collected his fourth double-double this season to end a two-game losing streak for the Bearcats (16-11, 6-10 Big 12) while snapping a three-game Horned Frogs (15-12, 8-8) winning streak.

Day Day Thomas and Josh Reed added 13 points each for the Bearkats, who were 15 of 17 at the line to 3 of 4 for TCU.

David Punch scored 18 points, Vasean Allette 13 and Trazarien White 10 for TCU.

Josh Reed’s 3-pointer to open the second half extended Cincinnati’s lead to 10 and it reached 20 midway through the period.

TCU rallied late after Thomas made a steal in the open court and headed for what looked to be a game-clincher but he missed the slam. White hit a 3-pointer on the other end and Punch added a layup after a TCU block to cut the lead to nine. Thomas then found Reed for a transition basket and free throw to make it a 12-point edge with under two minutes remaining.

Thomas made a 3-pointer to begin a run of 13 straight Cincinnati points to open the game while TCU went nearly six minutes without scoring and shooting 1 of 14 to start. A Jace Posey 3-pointer got the Horned Frogs within three late in the half before James and Dan Skillings Jr. connected for 3s and the Bearkats went on to a 31-24 halftime lead.

TCU plays at West Virginia while Cincinnati is home against Baylor in games on Tuesday.

