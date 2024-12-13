TCU leading scorer Frankie Collins will miss rest of season after breaking left foot

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU leading scorer Frankie Collins will miss the rest of the season because of a broken bone in his left foot, the school said Friday.

The 6-foot-2 senior guard, in his first season at TCU after spending the past two at Arizona State, is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday in Dallas.

Collins leads the Horned Frogs (5-4) with 11.2 points and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages 4.4 rebounds per game.

TCU said Collins broke his foot in the first half of its 83-74 loss to Vanderbilt last Sunday. He still played 35 minutes, finishing with six points and seven assists.

Collins played 31 games as a freshman for Michigan's NCAA Sweet 16 team in 2021-22 before transferring to Arizona State. He started all 32 games last season for the Sun Devils, averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.

He could potentially get another college season through a medical redshirt.

Arizona State is in its first Big 12 season. It will host TCU on Feb. 15.