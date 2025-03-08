SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Hammond scores 19 points to lead Colorado past TCU 76-56

By The Associated Press

BOULDER. Colo. — Julian Hammond III scored 19 points, reserve RJ Smith scored 12 points and Colorado beat TCU 76-56 on Saturday in a Big 12 Conference regular-season finale.

Bangot Dak came off the bench to score 10 for Colorado (12-19, 13-17) which will enter the conference's post-season tournament as the 16th and final seed starting Tuesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Off the bench, Trazarien White scored 21 points and Noah Reynolds 12 for TCU (16-15, 9-11). With the loss, the Horned Frogs missed a chance at securing a first-round bye and will start play on Tuesday ranging between the ninth to 11th seed depending on other outcomes on Saturday.

The Buffaloes led 37-31 at halftime and extended their advantage to 51-39 with 15:08 left off a Hammond 3-pointer. TCU countered with an 11-0 run that started and ended with White sinking a pair of foul shots and Colorado led 51-50 with 10:11 remaining.

Smith buried a jumper — Colorado's first points in more than five minutes — and that started the Buffaloes on an 11-0 run which saw TCU fail to score in more than four minutes.

It was Colorado's first 20-plus point win since a 79-55 win over Bellarmine on Dec. 21.

TCU has lost two straight and four of five.

