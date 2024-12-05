No. 9 TCU women improve to 9-0 with win over FAU in their first ever as a top 10 team

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Lith scored 16 points, Sedona Prince added 14 and ninth-ranked TCU overwhelmed Florida Atlantic 78-42 on Wednesday night, giving the Horned Frogs a victory in their first game ever as a top 10 team.

TCU (9-0) led throughout after scoring the game's first 14 points, and led by 45 points. The Horned Frogs have opened the season with nine consecutive wins, just like last year in Mark Campbell's debut after going 8-23 the season before he became their coach.

Mya Perry and Erin Rodgers both had 13 points for Florida Atlantic (5-4). Jada Moore had a game-high 11 rebounds.

Takeaways

Florida Atlantic: The Owls dropped to 0-12 against Top 25 opponents, but played only a few miles from the arena where the American Athletic Conference tournament will be played in March.

TCU: The Frogs are the highest-ranked Big 12 team for the first time in their 13 seasons since moving into the league. They were up eight spots in this week's AP Top 25 after a 76-68 win over then-No. 3 Notre Dame last week.

Key moment

TCU scored the game's first 14 points in a hurry. That opening run was capped by Van Lith's fastbreak layup only 2:48 into the game, a span in which the Frogs were 6-of-7 shooting and FAU missed its first six shots.

Key stat

TCU guard Madison Conner had another all-around game. She had nine points (on three 3-pointers), with nine points, eight rebounds and seven assists in 28 minutes.

TCU center Sedona Prince, left, celebrates a score with teammate guard Madison Conner (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Atlantic, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: AP/LM Otero

Up next

Florida Atlantic hosts Kennesaw State on Dec. 13.

TCU will be about 3 1/2 miles from its campus Sunday to play defending national champion No. 3 South Carolina at Dickies Arena.