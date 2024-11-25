Van Lith scores 27, Prince has 19 and No. 19 TCU women roll past Idaho State 86-46

FORT WORTH, Texas — Hailey Van Lith scored 27 points, Sedona Prince added 19, and No. 19 TCU shut down Idaho State in the second half, defeating the Bengals 86-46 on Sunday.

Madison Conner added 17 points for TCU, making 5 of 7 3-pointers. Van Lith had four 3-pointers and the Horned Frogs made 13 of 22 as a team.

TCU shot 57% overall and Idaho State hit only 32%. The Bengals had six field goals and five free throws in the second half for 17 points.

The Horned Frogs scored the first seven points of the game and Conner hit two 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter for a 27-16 lead.

TCU managed only 15 points in the second quarter, with seven coming from Van Lith. The Horned Frogs led 42-29 at halftime.

TCU (6-0) opened the second half with a 12-2 run and led by at least 22 points for the rest of the game. Knisha Godfrey made two free throws with 19 seconds left in the fourth for the final score and TCU's largest lead.

Halle Wright scored 15 points and Maria Dias had 11 for Idaho State (2-4).