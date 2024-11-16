Nimari Burnett scores 16 and Danny Wolf secures a double-double to lead Michigan past TCU 76-64

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Nimari Burnett scored 16 points, Danny Wolf had 14 points, 14 rebounds and four assists, and Michigan beat TCU 76-64 on Friday night.

Wolf gave Michigan a 53-43 lead with 12 minutes left but the Wolverines only made two field goals over the next six minutes to have their lead trimmed to 63-60 with 6:16 remaining.

TCU didn’t make its next field goal until the 2:19 mark when Trazarien White converted a fast-break layup to make it 72-64. Michigan secured two offensive rebounds on its next possession, ending in Vladislav Goldin’s layup for a 10-point lead.

Auburn transfer Tre Donaldson also scored 14 points for Michigan (2-1). Sam Walters added 10 points.

White scored 16 points and Brendan Wenzel added 15 for TCU (3-1). Frankie Collins, who played for the Wolverines during his freshman year (2021-22), returned to Ann Arbor and finished with seven points.

Michigan led 34-31 at halftime despite having more turnovers (16) than made shots (12). Donaldson made a half-court shot at the end of the first half but it came just after the buzzer and didn't count. The Wolverines finished with 21 turnovers.

The only other meeting in the series came in 1962, won by Michigan 82-60.

Michigan guard Rubin Jones (15) steals the ball away form TCU guard Jace Posey (41) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Credit: AP/Carlos Osorio

UP NEXT

Michigan continues a three-game homestand against Miami (Ohio) on Monday. The Wolverines also play Tarleton State on Thursday before a game against Virginia Tech at the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Nov. 25.

TCU returns home to host Alcorn State on Tuesday after playing its earliest true road game since Nov. 10, 1998, at Providence.