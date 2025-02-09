SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 9 TCU women extend home winning streak to 19 games with 63-42 victory over Texas Tech

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Aaliyah Roberson had a season-high 14 points as ninth-ranked TCU won its 19th consecutive home game and moved back into a share of the Big 12 lead with a 63-42 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Madison Conner had 13 points with three 3-pointers, and put the Frogs (22-3, 10-2 Big 12) ahead to stay with a deep 3 from the right wing with 7:32 left in the third quarter.

Jasmine Shavers had 15 points for Texas Tech (14-12, 3-10), which never led while losing its fifth game in a row. Loghan Johnson had 11 points.

TCU was coming off a 59-50 loss at 12th-ranked Kansas State in a matchup then of co-leaders Wednesday night that was the Frogs' season low for points. They are co-leaders again after the Wildcats lost 85-55 earlier Saturday at No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Takeaways

Texas Tech: The Lady Raiders had a season-low 42 points. Their previous low had been in a 69-43 loss at home to TCU on Jan. 11, when they shot 22.8% from the field. They shot 28.8% (15 of 52) this time.

TCU: Conner was the only of TCU's top trio to finish in double figures, after two 3s in the final 2:15. Sedona Prince had nine points and 10 rebounds. Hailey Van Lith fouled out while scoring six points in 31 minutes.

Key moment

Conner's second-chance jumper put TCU up 29-27 on the first basket of the second half. Tech then had its third and final tie before Conner's big 3.

Key stat

TCU is 16-0 at home this season, surpassing the 2008-09 team for the longest streak in a single season.

Up next

TCU is home Tuesday night against BYU. Texas Tech hosts Baylor next Saturday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME