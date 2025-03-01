Vasean Allette scores 17 points and TCU defeats UCF 89-78

FORT WORTH, Texas — Vasean Allette had 17 points, seven rebounds and nine assists to lead TCU to an 89-78 victory over UCF on Saturday for the Horned Frogs' 14th home win this season.

In the second half, the Horned Frogs were unable to improve on their 19-point halftime lead but they maintained a double-digit advantage until Darius Johnson's layup near the three-minute mark made it 82-73. The Horned Frogs finished the win by making enough free throws to stay comfortably ahead, although they made only 7 of 13 from the line in the last three-plus minutes. TCU finished 17 of 28 from the line for 61%.

Ernest Udeh Jr. had 16 points and 11 rebounds for TCU (16-13, 9-9 Big 12). David Punch scored 14, Micah Robinson 12 and Jace Posey 10.

Johnson had a game-high 20 points for the Knights (15-14, 6-12). Big 12 scoring leader Keyshawn Hall had 14 points on 3-for-17 shooting but grabbed 13 rebounds. He was 8-for-8 on free throws but also had seven turnovers. Moustapha Thiam had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Mikey Williams scored 11 points.

The Horned Frogs hit five of their first six shots and led 12-4 four minutes into the game. Noah Reynolds hit a 3-pointer for a 37-20 lead with about six minutes remaining and the Horned Frogs led by at least that many for the remainder of the half. TCU led 49-30 at halftime after shooting 51% and scoring 28 points in the paint.

TCU is 14-2 at home this season and has won the last four.

TCU hosts Baylor on Tuesday and wraps up the regular season at Colorado on Saturday.

UCF hosts Oklahoma State on Wednesday and visits West Virginia on Saturday.