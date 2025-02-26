SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Small has 23 points, 10 assists and West Virginia jumps out early and cruises past TCU 73-55

By The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Javon Small scored 23 points and had 10 assists to lead West Virginia to a 73-55 victory over TCU on Tuesday night.

West Virginia (17-11, 8-9 Big 12) rebounded from a 73-51 loss at then-No. 9 Texas Tech on Saturday and avenged a 65-60 loss at TCU on Feb. 5.

Small was 6-of-11 shooting from 3-point range and finished 8 of 16 overall. Joseph Yesufu added 14 points and Sencire Harris had 13.

Trazarien White scored 11 points and was the only player in double figures for TCU (15-13, 8-9).

Small made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to go with five assists to help West Virginia, which shot 57% (17 of 29) in the first half, build a 42-27 halftime lead. Harris also scored 11 first-half points for the Mountaineers.

West Virginia opened the second half on a 15-10 surge and had its largest lead at 57-37 with 12:46 left. TCU pulled to 62-53 with 5:33 remaining but didn’t get closer.

On Saturday, TCU hosts UCF and West Virginia plays at No. 25 BYU.

