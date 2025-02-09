Haggerty, Dainja lead No. 17 Memphis to 90-82 victory over Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — PJ Haggerty had 20 points and seven assists, Dain Dainja added 18 points and eight rebounds, and No. 17 Memphis used a second-half rally to beat Temple 90-82 on Sunday.

Dainja was 5 for 7 from the floor as Memphis (20-4, 10-1 American Athletic Conference) won its seventh straight. Memphis' last loss and only smudge on its conference record was at Temple on Jan. 16.

Aiden Tobiason scored 18 for Temple, which played its second game without leading scorer Jamal Mashburn Jr., who is dealing with a lower body injury. Steve Settle had 17 for the Owls (14-10, 6-5) and Quante Berry finished with 16.

The teams were tied 35-all at the half as neither was able to take care of the basketball. Temple had 10 turnovers at the half, and the Tigers had 11. The Owls made 5 of 10 from outside the arc to stay even with Memphis.

Takeaways

Temple: Mashburn's absence meant 22.1 points missing from the Owls. He had 21 points in the first game between the teams.

Memphis: The Tigers didn't talk much about avenging their only conference loss, but played with a focus that prevented the Owls from sweeping the season series.

Key moment

After Settle dropped in a 3-pointer with 16:32 for a 42-40 Owls lead, Memphis turned up its defense and rattled off seven straight points, part of a 14-4 run for the Tigers.

Temple guard Quante Berry, left, drives while defended by Memphis guard Colby Rogers, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in Memphis, Tenn. Credit: AP/Nikki Boertman

Key stat

Temple dominated the boards with 49 rebounds in the first game, including 22 off the offensive glass. Both were season highs for a Memphis opponent. On Sunday, Memphis outrebounded Temple 26-24, including 10 offensive.

Up next

Temple hosts Tulsa on Wednesday. Memphis travels to South Florida on Thursday.