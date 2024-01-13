Knecht scores 36 points as No. 5 Tennessee recovers to beat Georgia 85-79

ATHENS, Ga. — Dalton Knecht scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than 2 minutes remaining, and No. 5 Tennessee recovered after losing a 14-point lead to beat Georgia 85-79 on Saturday and end the Bulldogs' 10-game winning streak.

Tennessee (12-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) blew a 42-28 lead in the first half and trailed by 11 points, 75-64, before recovering in the closing minutes.

Knecht's 3-pointer gave the Vols an 81-79 lead. The senior guard added two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to extend the advantage.

Jabri Abdur-Rahim led Georgia (12-4, 2-1) with 21 points.

Georgia used a 15-0 run to wipe out a 14-point deficit before seeing the fourth-longest winning streak in school history end. The Bulldogs were denied their first win over a top-five team since Jan. 17, 2004, when they beat No. 5 Kentucky 65-57 at Rupp Arena.

Tennessee regrouped following a 77-72 loss at Mississippi State on Wednesday.

The Vols threatened to put the game out of reach late in the first half, when a steal and basket by Zakai Zeigler gave Tennessee a 42-28 lead.

Tennessee forward Tobe Awaka (11) tries to get past Georgia forward Jalen DeLoach (23) during the half half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

A 3-pointer by Georgia's Blue Cain, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, was the highlight of the Bulldogs' 9-0 run to close the first half, leaving the Vols with a 42-37 halftime lead. The Vols missed their last seven shots from the field to close the half.

Abdur-Rahim and Noah Thomasson opened the second half by sinking 3-pointers, stretching the run to 15-0 and giving the Bulldogs a 43-42 lead.

Vols coach Rick Barnes called a timeout less than 1 minute into the half. A layup by Tennessee's Josiah-Jordan James ended the Bulldogs' run, but Georgia kept its momentum. Back-to-back baskets by Thomasson, including a 3-pointer, gave Georgia a 69-58 lead.

Cain sank two 3-pointers in the final 7 minutes, including a jumper after Tennessee pulled to within five points at 75-70.

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James (30) drives against Georgia guard Silas Demary Jr. (4) during the half half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Athens, Ga. Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Thomasson, who missed his first four shots, scored 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee: The Vols claimed a 46-38 advantage in rebounds, including a 30-16 edge in the first half, but lacked sufficient scoring depth to ride that strength until the closing minutes. Knecht, who sank five 3-pointers, was joined by Zeigler, who had 18 points, and Jonas Aidoo, with 10, as the only Tennessee players to score in double figures.

Georgia: Depth was a key to the Bulldogs' success. Georgia claimed a 30-11 advantage in bench scoring. RJ Melendez and Silas Demary Jr. each scored 13 points. ... Georgia's last 11-game winning streak came in the 1947-48 season.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: Hosts Florida on Tuesday night.

Georgia: Visits South Carolina on Tuesday night.