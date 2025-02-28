Strack sets program records in No. 15 UK's biggest win ever over No. 11 Tennessee women, 82-58

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Clara Strack made all 11 of her shots in scoring 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as No. 15 Kentucky routed No. 11 Tennessee 82-58 Thursday night, the Wildcats' largest margin of victory ever over the Lady Vols.

Kentucky’s victory solidified the Wildcats’ bid for a top-four finish and a double-bye into the SEC Tournament that runs March 5-9.

Strack collected her 13th double-double this season and blocked three shots in setting a season-single program record with 67. Her perfect shooting night set a program record (10 attempts minimum).

Teonni Key picked up her 11th double-double of the season with 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (22-5, 11-4). Georgia Amoore also scored 18 points and had seven assists. Dazia Lawrence scored 13 points.

Talaysia Cooper was only player in double figures for Tennessee (21-7, 8-7) with 25 points.

Kentucky took the lead at the outset and led 20-9 after the first quarter. It was 45-26 at halftime with Strack scoring 17 points and Key 14.

Lawrence had 10 points in the third quarter when the Wildcats outscored Tennessee 29-19 to extend their lead to 74-45.

Kentucky shot 52% to Tennessee's 31% and outrebounded the Lady Vols 52-31 to make up for 20 turnovers.

The Lady Vols came in as the No. 1 team in the nation in scoring offense at nearly 90 points per game but finished this night with their lowest total and largest margin of defeat this season.

Tennessee, which had a four-game win streak snapped, is host to Georgia and Kentucky plays at No. 6 South Carolina in regular-season finales on Sunday.