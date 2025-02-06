Zeigler, Milicic return to lead No. 4 Tennessee past No. 15 Missouri, 85-81

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Zakai Zeigler and Igor Milicic returned to Tennessee's lineup to each score 21 points in the No. 4 Volunteers' 85-81 victory over No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday night.

Zeigler also had eight assists, and Milicic added 10 rebounds. They both sat out Saturday in a victory over Florida — Zeigler because of a knee injury, and Milicic with an illness.

Felix Okpara scored 12 points for the Volunteers (19-4, 6-4 Southeastern Conference). They have played five consecutive top-15 opponents, going 3-2.

Tamar Bates led Missouri (17-5, 6-3) with 22 points. Tony Perkins added 16, and Caleb Grill had 11.

Missouri failed to score in the first 5:13. Perkins had 11 of the Tigers' first 13 points. Missouri led 34-28 at the half.

Takeaways

Missouri: Grill averaged 17 points in his previous five games. That production helped the Tigers’ aggressive defense cause problems for opponents.

Tennessee: Consistency has been a concern. The last two games were classic examples. Tennessee looked disjointed and sloppy in a loss to Kentucky, then aggressive and focused in the win over Florida.

Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Wade Payne

Key moment

Tennessee trailed most of the game until midway through the second half. Chaz Lanier hit a 3-pointer, Felix Okpara had a tip-in and Zeigler hit a 3 and the Vols went up 59-53.

Key stat

Tennessee made 10 of 15 3-pointers.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Missouri hosts Texas A&M, and Tennessee is at Oklahoma.