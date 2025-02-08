Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler power No. 4 Tennessee to a 70-52 win over Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Chaz Lanier scored 21 points, Zakai Zeigler added 17 and No. 4 Tennessee beat Oklahoma 70-52 on Saturday in the teams' first meeting in 56 years.

Tennessee (20-4, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) took control early, hitting 14 of its first 16 shots, including going 5 for 5 from 3-point range. The Vols, who shot 60% for the game, led by 20 points at halftime and 28 with 5:28 left.

Jalon Moore scored 12 points and Bryce Goodine added nine for Oklahoma (16-7, 3-7), which dropped its second straight game to a top-five opponent after winning three of four. Jeremiah Fears scored eight points for the Sooners, who were 17-of-53 (32%) shooting.

Felix Okpara had four of Tennessee's eight blocked shots.

Takeaways

Oklahoma: The Sooners lacked the paint presence to hold up against the Vols’ frontcourt. Oklahoma finished with 20 points in the paint. Tennessee had 26.

Tennessee: The Volunteers dominated at both ends of the floor, making 29 of 48 shots while holding Oklahoma to 6-of-23 shooting on 3-pointers (26%).

Key moment

After Oklahoma cut the lead to 19-14 on a layup by Fears, Tennessee closed the first half with a 26-11 run for a 45-25 halftime lead.

Tennessee guard Chaz Lanier (2) drives against Oklahoma forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in Norman, Okla. Credit: AP/Gerald Leong

Key stat

Tennessee, which leads the SEC in scoring defense, limited Oklahoma to a season-low 25 points in the first 20 minutes. The Vols kept it up in the second half and didn't allow a field goal for a stretch of 6:30.

Up next

Oklahoma visits No. 15 Missouri on Wednesday. Tennessee is at No. 14 Kentucky on Tuesday.