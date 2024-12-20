Cooper scores 24 points, No. 18 Lady Vols race past Richmond 92-67

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Talaysia Cooper scored 17 of her 24 points in the second half and No. 18 Tennessee pulled away from Richmond for a 92-67 win in the West Palm Classic on Friday.

Ruby Whitehorn added 15 points and Samara Spencer had 11 for the Lady Vols (10-0), who came up short of their nation-leading average of 97.4 points and 12.9 3-pointers. In their second game after setting an NCAA record with 30 3s, Tennessee went 9 of 31.

Rachel Ullstrom had 19 points to lead Richmond (9-3). Maggie Doogan added 13 points, Ally Sweeney had 13 and Addie Budnick 12.

The Spiders had three points from their reserves and Tennessee had 35.

Tennessee's relentless pressure eventually wore down Richmond in the second half as the Lady Vols increased a 47-39 halftime lead to as much as 25 in the third quarter.

Cooper scored 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Tennessee outscored the Spiders, who were 4 of 10 with eight turnovers, 26-11 to take a 73-50 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Vols shot 51% for the game and had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and forced 17 turnovers they turned into 26 points.

The Lady Vols used a 23-10 rebounding advantage to put up eight more shots in the first half as both teams shot 50%.

Tennessee plays Tulsa on Saturday and Richmond plays Alabama to complete the tournament.