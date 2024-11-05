SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Asa Newell scores 26 points to tie Georgia's program record for a freshman in his debut

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Asa Newell scored 26 points to tie Dominique Wilkins' record for a Georgia freshman in his debut and the Bulldogs held off Tennessee Tech 83-78 on Monday night.

Newell made Georgia's first field goal — and its last. Tennessee Tech had a chance to cut its deficit to one possession with 2:50 remaining, but Newell had a chase-down block to prevent a layup and then scored on an offensive rebound at the other end to make it 78-71.

The six-foot-11 Newell was 13 of 22 from the field and also grabbed 11 rebounds.

Neither team led by double figures.

Georgia went 1 of 2 at the line for the second time in the final minute, but the Golden Eagles could not capitalize as Mekhi Cameron's long 3-pointer was off and the Bulldogs ran out the clock.

Dakota Leffew scored 18 points off the bench and made four 3-pointers for Georgia. Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey had 10 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Cameron led Tennessee Tech with 21 points and Layton added 14. Jaylon Johnson had 12 points and seven assists.

Tennessee Tech is coming off a 10-21 campaign during coach John Pelphrey’s fifth season in Cookeville.

