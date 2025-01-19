Mikayla Blakes' tip-in at buzzer lifts Vanderbilt women to 71-70 upset over No. 15 Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mikayla Blakes scored 23 points and tipped in a missed shot at the buzzer as Vanderbilt rallied last in a 71-70 victory over No. 15 Tennessee on Sunday.

The Commodores (15-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) took a 54-45 lead into the fourth quarter before the Lady Volunteers (15-3, 3-3) staged a comeback.

Jewel Spear hit back-to-back 3-pointers for Tennessee to tie the game at 57-all. The Lady Vols took the lead on a three-point play by Samara Spencer and Spear's two free throws that made it 64-59 with 2:55 to go. Iyana Moore hit a 3-pointer and a jumper and Blakes and Khamil Pierre both made two free throws in a 10-4 spurt to put the Commodores on top 69-68.

Tennessee took the lead on a Ruby Whitehorn layup with four seconds left.

Vanderbilt beat Tennessee for just the 11th time in 90 games and won at home in the series for the first time since Jan. 12, 2014.

Blakes entered play leading all freshmen with 360 points. Pierre made 12 of 14 foul shots, scoring 21 with eight rebounds. Moore totaled 17 points and six rebounds to help end Vanderbilt's three-game slide.

Taylasia Cooper scored 20 to lead Tennessee. Zee Spearman totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds for her second double-double this season. Spencer and Spear both scored 10 with Spencer adding six assists.

Blakes had 10 points for Vanderbilt and Cooper scored 10 for Tennessee in a 21-all first quarter. Pierre had seven points in the second quarter for the Commodores, outscoring the Lady Vols all by herself in forging a 37-26 lead at halftime.

UP NEXT

Tennessee: The Lady Vols travel to play No. 7 Texas on Thursday.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores will host Arkansas on Thursday.