Knee injury sidelines Zeigler for No. 8 Tennessee against No. 5 Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee senior point guard Zakai Zeigler will see his streak of 51 consecutive starts end Saturday when the No. 8 Volunteers take on No. 5 Florida.

Zeigler sustained a right knee injury late in the first half of Tuesday night's loss to Kentucky. He played the entire second half but did not practice Thursday.

According to a Tennessee spokesperson, his status is considered day to day.

Late in his sophomore season, Zeigler sustained an ACL injury that kept him out of the NCAA Tournament and caused a slow start to his junior season. He came on strong to earn Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

This season, he is averaging 12.3 points and is leading the SEC with 7.4 assists.