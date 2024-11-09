Phelps scores 18 in debut for No. 13 Texas A&M in 87-55 over newly renamed East Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zhuric Phelps scored 18 points in his Texas A&M debut, Manny Obaseki and Henry Coleman III each added 14 and the 13th-ranked Aggies beat East Texas A&M 87-55 on Friday night.

Texas A&M (1-1) bounced back after losing at Central Florida on Monday in its season opener. Phelps, an SMU transfer, missed that game with a hand injury.

Hayden Hefner added 13 points for Texas A&M and Wade Taylor had 10. The Aggies led 50-24 at halftime.

Scotter Williams Jr. scored 12 points for East Texas A&M, which changed its name from Texas A&M-Commerce on Thursday. The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents voted to approve the new name.

Takeaways

East Texas A&M: The Lions’ first game with their new name was forgettable, although facing a ranked team should help when they begin Southland Conference play in early December. The Lions wore “East Texas” on their new jerseys.

Texas A&M: The Aggies needed this one after falling 64-61 at Central Florida. Ten players saw at least 17 minutes of action against the Lions. The Aggies' nonconference schedule is one of the toughest in program history, but this wasn't one of those games.

Key moment

The Aggies led 12-7 a little more than four minutes into the game when Hefner drilled a 3-pointer to start building their big lead.

Texas A&M guard Zhuric Phelps (1) drives past East Texas A&M guard Chris Adlam (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Key stat

The Aggies had a major height advantage and outscored the Lions 54-26 in the paint. Texas A&M nearly scored as many points inside as East Texas A&M managed overall.

Up next

East Texas A&M: Hosts Southern on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M: Hosts Lamar on Monday night.