Josh Hubbard leads No. 21 Mississippi State to 70-54 win over No. 7 Texas A&M

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots a three-point shot...

Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard (12) shoots a three-point shot while Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) attempts to block during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Josh Hubbard scored 25 points, reserve Claudell Harris Jr. added 12 of his 15 points in the second half, and No. 21 Mississippi State beat No. 7 Texas A&M 70-54 on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) began the second half with a 14-3 run to grab control en route to their first win this season over a top-10 foe. Although Mississippi State was favored by 2 1/2 points according to BetMGM Sportsbook, its fans nonetheless celebrated by storming the court.

Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points for Texas A&M (20-6, 9-4). Wade Taylor IV and C.J. Wilcher each had 11 points, but Wilcher was scoreless after halftime.

The Bulldogs trailed 31-30 at the break. Hubbard opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer and Mississippi State never trailed again.

Free-throw shooting helped the Bulldogs stay ahead. Hubbard was 10 of 11 from the line and the team finished 17 of 20.

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies suffered their biggest loss in league play this season. They had won four of their first six SEC road games.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs had three previous home games against top-10 opponents in the rugged SEC — losses to Kentucky, Alabama and Florida.

Mississippi State fans celebrate their win over Texas A&M during...

Mississippi State fans celebrate their win over Texas A&M during an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Key moment

The Aggies got within 46-42 midway through the second half, but Hubbard found Harris for a 3-pointer with 6:24 left that started a 14-5 run for the Bulldogs.

Key stat

Although Texas A&M had 38 rebounds to Mississippi State’s 31, the Aggies were hurt by 19 turnovers and shot just 35.8% from the field.

Up next

Texas A&M: Hosts Tennessee on Saturday.

Mississippi State: At Oklahoma on Saturday.

