Sarah Ashlee Barker guides No. 18 Alabama women to 88-49 romp over Texas A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sarah Ashlee Barker scored 18 points to lead 18th-ranked Alabama to an 88-49 romp over Texas A&M on Monday night.

Barker made 6 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers and all four of her free throws for the Crimson Tide (21-5, 8-4 Southeastern Conference), who have won four in a row.

Zaay Green totaled 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for Alabama. She made four of the Crimson Tide's 12 3-pointers. Aaliyah Nye sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Essence Cody added 10 points and Karly Weathers grabbed 10 rebounds.

Jada Malone had 17 points and six rebounds off the bench to pace the Aggies (10-14, 3-9), who have lost six straight. Janae Kent scored 14 and Sahara Jones added 11 points and six rebounds.

Barker had nine points and Alabama shot 67% from the floor and used a 17-0 run to take a 27-8 lead after one quarter. Texas A&M missed 9 of 13 shots including all five tries from 3-point range.

Barker had 14 points and Nye scored 13 by halftime to help the Crimson Tide take a 46-16 lead into intermission. The pair combined to hit 10 of 12 shots — 5 of 6 from beyond the arc. Jones had half of the Aggies' points at the break.

Green hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 in the third quarter as Alabama added 10 points to its lead for a 73-33 advantage.

Alabama just missed beating an SEC opponent by 40-plus points for a fourth time in program history. The Crimson Tide set the record with an 87-38 victory over South Carolina on Feb. 9, 1997.

Alabama plays at No. 15 Tennessee on Thursday. Texas A&M will host Florida on Thursday.