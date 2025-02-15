SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Taylor's 18 points leads No. 8 Texas A&M to 69-61 win over Arkansas

Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) grabs a rebound against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 18 points and No. 8 Texas A&M extended its winning streak to five games with a 69-61 victory over Arkansas on Saturday.

The game was tied with less than 10 minutes to go before the Aggies (20-5, 9-3 Southeastern Conference) used a 9-0 run to take a 59-50 lead with five minutes left. Taylor got things going with a 3-pointer and Andersson Garcia added four points in that stretch to help Texas A&M build the lead.

Karter Knox ended an Arkansas scoring drought of almost seven minutes with about 4 1/2 minutes left, but Jace Carter had a layup for the Aggies seconds later.

Zhuric Phelps had 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas A&M, which improved to 12-1 at home this season. Garcia finished with 11 points.

Knox led Arkansas (15-10, 4-8) with 17 points as the Razorbacks lost for the second time in three games. Zvonimir Ivisic, a 7-foot-2 sophomore, was limited to 13 points Saturday after combining for 52 points in the last two games.

Takeaways

Arkansas: The Razorbacks must take better care of the ball after their 17 turnovers led to 22 points for A&M.

Texas A&M: The Aggies need to find a way to start games better. After trailing Georgia by 9 at halftime Tuesday, A&M fell behind 8-0 Saturday before getting its offense going.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) makes a three point basket over Arkansas forward Karter Knox (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Key moment

Taylor’s 3-pointer started the big run and put the Aggies on top for good.

Key stat

The Aggies outscored Arkansas 34-22 in the paint.

Up next

The Aggies visit No. 22 Mississippi State on Tuesday night and Arkansas hosts top-ranked Auburn on Wednesday night.

