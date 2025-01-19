SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Zhuric Phelps, Wade Taylor IV help No. 11 Texas A&M beat LSU, 68-57

Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) is fouled by LSU...

Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) is fouled by LSU guard Jordan Sears (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

By The Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Zhuric Phelps scored 13 points, fellow guard Wade Taylor IV added 12 and No. 11 Texas A&M beat LSU 68-57 on Saturday night.

Taylor returned to the Aggies (14-4, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) after missing three games because of an undisclosed injury.

Cam Carter led LSU (13-6, 1-4) with 16 points.

Down 43-42 early in the second half, Texas A&M took control with a 10-0 run.

Solomon Washington made a 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Aggies a 52-43 lead with 8:13 remaining.

Takeaways

LSU: The Tigers were coming off a 78-74 home victory over Arkansas on Tuesday night after losing their first three SEC games, but it was back to the loss column. Not for lack of hustle, but inattention to detail that led to their fifth consecutive game of double-digit turnovers, this time a season-high 18.

Texas A&M: The Aggies rebounded from a home loss to No. 4 Alabama and a road loss at No. 8 Kentucky.

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after a...

Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV (4) reacts after a teammate scored a 3-point basket against LSU during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Key stat

The opportunistic Aggies outscored the Tigers 19-4 in points off turnovers.

Up next

The Aggies play at No. 21 Mississippi on Wednesday night. The Tigers play at No. 4 Alabama on Saturday night.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME