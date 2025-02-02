Taylor scores 25 points with 7 3-pointers to lead No. 13 Aggies to 76-72 victory over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wade Taylor IV had 25 points and tied his career high with seven 3-pointers as No. 13 Texas A&M held off South Carolina 76-72 on Saturday night.

The Aggies (17-5, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) looked like they had this one going away after Taylor’s sixth 3 early in the second half gave them a 49-36 lead. But the Gamecocks scored the next 11 points to tighten things up.

South Carolina was still down just 74-72 after Collin Murray-Boyles’ bucket with 1.8 seconds left.

But A&M's Henry Coleman III followed with two free throws to end things.

Taylor matched his best showing from outside, set last March in an NCAA Tournament win over Nebraska.

Murray-Boyles had 22 points to lead the Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9).

Takeaways

Texas A&M: The Aggies have averaged seven 3-pointers a game this season, but hit nine in the opening half to take a double-digit lead. If they can keep that up, they’ll continue to make noise in the SEC.

South Carolina guard Jamarii Thomas (6) celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

South Carolina: The Gamecocks have faced six ranked SEC opponents so far in their 0-9 league start. They’ll play five more Top 25 teams in league play over the next month.

Key moment

Coleman tipped back a miss with the Aggies up by two with less than six minutes to play. Taylor soon followed with a 3-pointer and Texas A&M had a nine-point lead.

Key stat

All nine players for Texas A&M had at least one basket.

Up next

Texas A&M has a week off before playing at No. 20 Missouri on Feb. 8.

Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne (21) chases a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, in Columbia, S.C. Credit: AP/Scott Kinser

South Carolina also has a week off before playing at No. 12 Kentucky on Feb. 8.