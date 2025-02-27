Nickel's seven 3-pointers lead Vanderbilt to 86-84 upset at No. 12 Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Tyler Nickel scored 21 points on a career-best seven 3-pointers and Vanderbilt held on for an 86-84 upset over No. 12 Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The Commodores (19-9, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) were ahead by seven with 12 seconds to go when Zhuric Phelps made a layup before Texas A&M got the ball back on a turnover by Tyler Tanner. Phelps then sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 86-84 with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt's Jason Edwards turned the ball over and it went out of bounds on the A&M end of the court, giving the Aggies the ball back with 0.2 seconds left. But the inbounds pass was grabbed by the Commodores to secure the victory.

Pharrel Payne had 23 points for Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6), which lost a season-high third straight game after winning its previous five.

Takeaways

Vanderbilt: The Commodores got a second straight win over an AP Top 25 team after downing then-No. 21 Ole Miss on Saturday, improving their resume to make the NCAA Tournament.

Texas A&M: The Aggies went more than five minutes without a field goal in the second half. They must be more consistent on offense if they hope to finish the regular season strong. It won't be easy with games left against No. 3 Florida and top-ranked Auburn.

Key moment

Vanderbilt grabbing the inbounds pass to deny the Aggies a chance for a shot at the buzzer.

Vanderbilt forward Devin McGlockton (99) pulls down a round against Texas A&M during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in College Station, Texas. Credit: AP/Sam Craft

Key stat

The teams combined to shoot 75 free throws. Vanderbilt made 28 of 36, and Texas A&M hit 31 of 39.

Up next

Texas A&M visits No. 3 Florida on Saturday night, and Vanderbilt hosts 14th-ranked Missouri that day.