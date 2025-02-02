Tre Johnson, Tramon Mark, Kadin Shedrick guide Texas to 89-58 romp over LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tre Johnson and Tramon Mark scored 18 points apiece, Kadin Shedrick added a double-double and Texas never trailed in an 89-58 romp over LSU on Saturday night.

Johnson, coming off his second SEC freshman-of-the-week honor, made 7 of 13 shots with two 3-pointers for the Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 Southeastern Conference), adding five assists. He averages 19 points per game, tops in the conference. Mark made 7 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers and four assists. Shedrick finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Arthur Kaluma pitched in with 10 points and five rebounds for Texas.

Jordan Sears came off the bench to score 13 for the Tigers (12-9, 1-7), who were coming off three straight losses to ranked teams. Freshman reserves Vyctorius Miller and Robert Miller III both scored nine as LSU's starters accounted for only 21 points.

Johnson had nine points, Shedrick scored eight and the pair combined for nine rebounds to guide Texas to a 31-25 lead at halftime. Sears had eight points for LSU on 4-for-5 shooting.

Corey Chest scored on a tip-in for LSU to begin the second half, but Johnson made two free throws and a jumper and added two assists in a 12-4 spurt as Texas took its first double-digit lead at 43-31 with 15:34 remaining. Kaluma and Mark both scored four in an 10-0 run to up the advantage to 49-31 and the Longhorns cruised over the final 12:44.

Devon Pryor tipped in an errant shot to increase the Longhorns' lead to 30 at 81-51 with 3:15 remaining.

Texas will host Arkansas on Wednesday. LSU plays at Georgia on Wednesday.

