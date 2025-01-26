Madison Booker's basket with 13 seconds left gives No. 7 Texas a 61-58 win over Mississippi

OXFORD, Miss. — Madison Booker hit a jump shot with 13 seconds remaining as No. 7 Texas wiped out an eight-point deficit in the final five minutes to defeat Mississippi 61-58 Sunday.

Taylor Jones led Texas (20-2, 6-1 SEC) with a season-high 24 points as the Longhorns had a decisive game-closing 13-2 spurt. Booker added 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.

Ole Miss (13-6, 4-3) had an opportunity for a game-tying three point shot in the final two seconds, but Booker made a steal on the inbounds pass.

Madison Scott led the Rebels with 17 points while Sira Thienou added 14 points. Ole Miss led 32-28 at halftime and 56-48 with five minutes remaining before Texas rallied.

TAKEAWAYS

Texas: The Longhorns have five wins over ranked teams and remain in a third place tie with No. 11 Kentucky in the SEC standings, trailing No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU.

Ole Miss: The loss was the season’s fifth against a ranked opponent, with four of the losses coming by seven points or less.

KEY MOMENT

Texas limited Ole Miss to 0 of 5 from the field and forced three turnovers in the final three minutes setting up Booker’s game-winning shot. Jones had 10 fourth quarter points to keep Texas within striking distance.

KEY STAT

The Longhorns outscored the Rebels 32-16 in the paint. Ole Miss did not shoot a free throw in the fourth quarter after going 14 of 17 in the previous three quarters.

UP NEXT

Texas hosts three of its next four games, beginning with Missouri on Thursday while Ole Miss visits Georgia on Thursday.