Tramon Mark scores 24 points and Texas downs No. 25 Mississippi State 87-82 in OT

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Tramon Mark had 24 points and Tre Johnson scored 23 to lead Texas to an 87-82 overtime win over No. 25 Mississippi State on Tuesday night.

Mark and Arthur Kaluma both hit two free throws in the final 21 seconds of overtime to secure the win.

Mark and Johnson were a combined 10 of 15 from 3-point range for the Longhorns (17-13, 6-11 Southeastern Conference).

Josh Hubbard scored all 16 of his points in the second half to lead Mississippi State (20-10, 8-9). RJ Melendez had 15 points for the Bulldogs while KeShawn Murphy finished with 13.

Mississippi State finished the second half on an 11-2 run and sent the game into overtime on Riley Kugel’s layup with nine seconds remaining. Mark missed a deep 3-point attempt for Texas at the regulation buzzer.

Texas closed the first half on an 11-0 run and held a 37-32 halftime lead. The Longhorns shot 41% from the floor in the first half and made 3 of 12 beyond the arc.

Mississippi State shot just 37% in the first half and made 5 of 13 from 3-point territory. The Bulldogs had eight turnovers in the first half, 12 for the game.

Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez (22) dribbles past Texas guard Tre Johnson (20) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns snapped a three-game losing streak to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are still searching for their first season of finishing .500 or better in the SEC under coach Chris Jans.

Key moment

Kaluma sank two free throws with 7.6 seconds left in overtime to ice the game and give Texas an 87-82 lead.

Up next

Texas: The Longhorns host Oklahoma on Saturday.

Texas forward Arthur Kaluma (6) stretches to pull in a rebound while guarded by Mississippi State forward RJ Melendez, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Starkville, Miss. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs travel to Arkansas on Saturday.