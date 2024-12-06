Hidalgo scores 30 as No. 10 Notre Dame women beat No. 4 Texas 80-70 in OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Hannah Hidalgo had 30 points and No. 10 Notre Dame scored the final 12 in overtime to defeat No. 4 Texas 80-70 on Thursday night.

The top-10 showdown featured two preseason All-Americans in Hidalgo and Madison Booker, who led Texas (7-1) with 20 points.

Olivia Miles and Sonia Citron scored 18 apiece for Notre Dame (5-2), which was coming off losses to No. 17 TCU and Utah in the Flo Hoops tournament. Liatu King had 10.

Shay Holle added 14 points for Texas, and Kyla Oldacre had 13.

Texas scored first in overtime to take a 70-68 lead, but the Longhorns missed their next nine shots. A pair of free throws by King and consecutive 3-pointers by Hidalgo and Citron gave Notre Dame a 76-70 advantage with 2:33 left.

Notre Dame took a 68-66 lead with two seconds remaining in regulation when Miles drove the lane for a dazzling scoop shot.

King was called for a foul on the inbounds play and Rori Harmon swished two free throws with a second left to tie it.

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles celebrates during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Hidalgo missed a 3 from the corner just before the buzzer.

Takeaways

Texas: The Longhorns displayed plenty of poise in taking a talented Notre Dame team into overtime in a hostile road environment.

Notre Dame: The short-handed Fighting Irish only used six players. When their injured players return, a full-strength Notre Dame team should be a powerhouse in the ACC.

Key moment

Hidalgo battled for a steal and flipped a no-look pass while on her back to Miles for a fast-break bucket that put the exclamation point on a 13-0 run.

Notre Dame forward Liatu King, left, shoots as Texas forward Kyla Oldacre, right, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. Credit: AP/Michael Caterina

Key stat

Texas was 1-of-10 shooting in overtime.

Up next

Texas plays James Madison on Sunday.

Notre Dame visits Syracuse for an ACC matchup Sunday.