SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Tre Johnson scores 17, leads Texas over Saint Joseph's 67-58 in title game of UKG Legends Classic

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Tre Johnson scored 17 points to help Texas hold off Saint Joseph's 67-58 in the championship game of the UKG Legends Classic at the Barclays Center on Friday night.

Johnson made 7 of 18 shots from the floor — 1 of 5 from beyond the 3-point line — and both his free throws for the Longhorns (5-1).

Arthur Kaluma finished with 14 points, four rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots for Texas. Julian Larry came off the bench to hit both of his 3-pointers and score 12. Kadin Shedrick pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Rasheer Fleming led the Hawks (4-2) with 16 points and a career-high 20 rebounds. Xzayvier Brown added 15 points.

Johnson and Kaluma both scored nine points to help the Longhorns take a slim 32-30 lead into halftime.

Saint Joseph's grabbed its first lead in the second half at 39-38 on a 3-pointer from Brown with 12:50 left to play.

The Hawks took leads on their next three possessions and each time Texas answered.

Fleming dunked off a rebound to put Saint Joseph's up 52-51 with 5:29 to go. But Shedrick had back-to-back dunks off of offensive rebounds and Johnson followed with two free throws and a layup in an 8-0 run, and the Longhorns stayed in front over the final 2:26.

Texas won a regular-season tournament for the first time since winning the Maui Invitational in 2020. The event was held in Asheville, N.C., that year because of COVID-19.

The Longhorns return home to play Delaware State on Friday.

Saint Joseph's will host Coppin State on Tuesday.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME