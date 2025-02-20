Texas regents give women's basketball coach Schaefer 3-year contract extension

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a three-year contract extension for women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer through the 2029-2030 season on Thursday.

Schaefer, 63, is in his fifth season at Texas and has led the Longhorns to three Elite Eight finishes. Texas (26-2) is ranked No. 2 and tied for first in the Southeastern Conference as the Longhorns contend to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Schaefer’s current annual base salary of $2.3 million remains the same through the 2026-27 season, then goes up $100,000 each year of the extension to $2.6 million by 2030.

Schaefer is 135-34 at Texas. He also led Mississippi State to the Final Four in 2017 and 2018.