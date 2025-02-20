SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Texas regents give women's basketball coach Schaefer 3-year contract extension

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer celebrates a win over LSU...

Texas head coach Vic Schaefer celebrates a win over LSU during an NCAA college basketball game in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025. Credit: AP/Stephen Spillman

By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved a three-year contract extension for women's basketball coach Vic Schaefer through the 2029-2030 season on Thursday.

Schaefer, 63, is in his fifth season at Texas and has led the Longhorns to three Elite Eight finishes. Texas (26-2) is ranked No. 2 and tied for first in the Southeastern Conference as the Longhorns contend to be one of the four No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

Schaefer’s current annual base salary of $2.3 million remains the same through the 2026-27 season, then goes up $100,000 each year of the extension to $2.6 million by 2030.

Schaefer is 135-34 at Texas. He also led Mississippi State to the Final Four in 2017 and 2018.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME