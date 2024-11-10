SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Grad transfer Leffew scores 23, leads Georgia past Texas Southern, 92-64 in Peach State Classic

By The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. — Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer Dakota Leffew came off the Georgia bench to hit 5 of 10 from beyond the arc and score 23 points as the Bulldogs rolled to a 92-64 win over Texas Southern in the Peach Tree Classic on Sunday.

The only Georgia shooter to convert from beyond the arc in the season-opening win over Tennessee Tech, Leffew led the way as the team hit 12 of 34 from distance.

Silas Demary Jr. led four starters in double-figure scoring with 17 points with six rebounds and six assists for Georgia (2-0). Freshman Asa Newell scored 20 points in his debut and followed it with a 14-point effort. Tyrin Lawrence added 13 points and Blue Cain 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Kenny Hunter led Texas Southern (1-2) with 16 points and Kavion McCain added 13. The Tigers shot 36.9% from the field (24 of 65) but was just 1 of 19 from behind the arc (5.3%).

