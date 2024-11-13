Baye Ndongo has 19 points and 11 rebounds to help Georgia Tech beat Texas Southern 81-62

ATLANTA — Baye Ndongo had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Naithan George added 16 points and six assists and Georgia Tech beat Texas Southern 81-62 on Tuesday night.

Ndongo gave the Yellow Jackets their first double-digit lead at 32-21 to begin a 12-0 run and they led by 24 points, 49-25, at halftime after George's 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. gave Georgia Tech its largest lead of 30 when he sank a 3-pointer with 12:20 remaining for a 64-34 lead. Reeves added another 3-pointer at 3:57 for Georgia Tech's only field goal in the final six minutes.

Reeves finished with 15 points, Javian McCollum had 14 and Lance Terry added 13 for Georgia Tech (2-1). Ndongo, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds in a 105-93 loss to North Florida on Sunday, has eight career double-doubles.

Duane Posey led Texas Southern (1-3) with 15 points.

Georgia Tech plays crosstown rival Georgia on Friday. Dennis Scott, the ACC player of the year in 1990, will have his No. 4 jersey retired by Georgia Tech, joining Roger Kaiser (No. 21), Rich Yunkus (No. 40), Mark Price (No. 25), John Salley (No. 22), Tom Hammonds (No. 20) and Matt Harpring (No. 15).