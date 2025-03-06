JT Toppin has 30 points and 14 rebounds as No. 9 Texas Tech wins home finale 91-75 over Colorado

LUBBOCK, Texas — JT Toppin had 30 points and 14 rebounds as ninth-ranked Texas Tech led throughout in a 91-75 win over Colorado on Wednesday night, clinching a double-bye for the Red Raiders into the quarterfinal round in next week's Big 12 Tournament.

It was 13th double-double this season for Toppin, the sophomore who is a transfer from New Mexico. He led five players scoring in double figures for Tech (23-7, 14-5 Big 12) in its home finale.

Chance McMillian added 15 points, while Christian Anderson and Kerwin Walton each had 12. Darrion Williams scored 11.

Bangot Dak and Sebastian Rancik each scored 12 points for Colorado (11-19, 2-17).

McMillian put Tech ahead to stay with a 3-pointer for the opening basket in the first minute of the game. The Red Raiders started the game with a 12-2 run, and ended the first half with an 18-7 spurt in which Anderson ended with consecutive 3s.

Takeaways

Colorado was without senior guard Julian Hammond III. The leading scorer (12.4 ppg) for the Buffaloes hurt his back in Sunday's loss at Kansas State.

Texas Tech played the final home game of its 100th season of men's basketball. The Red Raiders finished 15-3 at home, including 8-2 in Big 12 games.

Texas Tech guard Elijah Hawkins (3) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. Credit: AP/Annie Rice

Key moment

Colorado was with 25-22 after a fastbreak layup by Trevor Baskin with 6:43 left in the first half. The Red Raiders then scored eight points in less than a minute, a jumper by Toppin before 3s by Williams and McMillian.

Key stat

Texas Tech shot 50% from 3-point range (16 of 32), making 10 by halftime.

Up next

Colorado finishes the regular season at home against TCU (16-14, 9-10) on Saturday. Texas Tech's finale is at Arizona State (13-17, 4-15), which the Red Raiders beat 111-106 in double overtime on Jan. 26.