SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Maupin and Freelon help Texas Tech women hold off Kansas 57-53 in Big 12 Championship first round

By The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bailey Maupin scored 12 points, Kilah Freelon scored eight of her nine points in the fourth quarter and No. 14 seed Texas Tech beat 11th-seeded Kansas 57-53 on Wednesday night in a Big 12 Championship first-round game.

Texas Tech (16-16) will move on to face No. 6 seed Utah in the second round on Thursday.

Kansas trailed by 11 points midway through the third quarter but used a 15-3 run to take a 46-45 lead with 5:14 remaining in the fourth. Brittany Harshaw hit two 3s and scored eight points during the stretch. Freelon scored the next four points and Maupin added a free throw to give Texas Tech a 51-46 lead with 1:05 to play.

Laia Conesa's 3-pointer with 13 seconds left pulled the Jayhawks to 55-53 before Maupin added two more free throws to seal it. Freelon and Maupin combined for 13 of the Red Raiders' 15 fourth-quarter points while Harshaw finished with eight of the Jayhawks' 18 points.

Denae Fritz and Jasmine Shavers added 11 points apiece for Texas Tech. Maupin shot 2 of 10 from the floor that included a 3-pointer and was 7 of 9 from the free-throw line.

Harshaw scored 15 points to lead Kansas (16-14). Regan Williams added 13 points and Conesa finished with 12.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME