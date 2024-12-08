SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

No. 22 Texas A&M beats Texas Tech 72-67 in 1st meeting of former conference rivals since 2012

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) and Texas A&M forward...

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) and Texas A&M forward Henry Coleman III (15) scramble to control the ball in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By The Associated Press

FORT WORTH, Texas — Wade Taylor IV scored 19 points, Zhuric Phelps hit a go-ahead 3-pointer during an 11-0 run and finished with 12 points, and 22nd-ranked Texas A&M beat Texas Tech 72-67 on Sunday in the first meeting of the former conference rivals since 2012.

Phelps' 3 with 7 1/2 minutes left made it 54-52 and put the Aggies (8-2) ahead to stay. His step-back jumper after hard contact with Tech's Kevin Overton capped the game-turning spurt.

Jace Carter scored 13 of his 16 points in the first half as Texas A&M won its fourth straight game.

Chance McMillian had 23 points with five 3s for Tech (7-2). Overton scored 14 of his 17 points before halftime, when he hit four 3s.

Takeaways

Texas Tech played its second game in a row without leading scorer and rebounder JT Toppin (18.6 ppg/11 rpg) because of what the school said is a lower-body injury for the 6-foot-9 forward.

Texas A&M made all eight of its free throws in the final 27 seconds, four by Taylor, while Tech made three 3s in the final minute.

Key moment

Texas A&M led 23-12 in the first half on a 3-pointer by Carter, that opened a 45-second exchange of two 3s each by he and Overton. The second 3 by Overton started a 9-0 run that got the Red Raiders within 26-24.

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) shoots against Texas A&M's...

Texas Tech forward Darrion Williams (5) shoots against Texas A&M's Andersson Garcia (11) and Jace Carter, center right, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Key stat

The Aggies and Red Raiders played at least twice annually between 1958-2012 while members of the old Southwest Conference and then the original Big 12 before Texas A&M went to the SEC. Their first non-conference meeting since 1953 was at Dickies Arena, a neutral site.

Up next

Texas A&M plays No. 8 Purdue in Indianapolis on Sunday. Texas Tech hosts Oral Roberts on Dec. 16.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME