Darrion Williams scores 19 with 9 assists as Texas Tech beats Utah 93-65

By The Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY — Darrion Williams scored 19 points with nine assists, Federiko Federiko added 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting — including five dunks — on Saturday, and Texas Tech beat Utah 93-65.

Christian Anderson had 13 points, and Elijah Hawkins hit a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points and eight assists for Texas Tech (10-3, 1-1 Big 12). JT Toppin added 11 points and Chance McMillian scored 10.

Miro Little hit a 3-pointer with 6:34 left in the first half that gave Utah its first lead of the game at 30-29. McMillian answered 8 seconds later with a 3 that put the Red Raiders in the lead for good and sparked an 18-6 spurt to close the period and give Texas Tech a 47-36 lead at halftime.

Gabe Madsen hit two free throws to cut the deficit to nine points just over a minute into the second half but Hawkins and Walton made back-to-back 3s to make it 54-39 and the Utes got no closer.

Zach Keller scored 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Keanu Dawes added 11 points and Jake Wahlin 10 for Utah (8-5, 0-2). The Utes have lost three games in a row.

Texas Tech shot 59% (34 of 58) from the field, hit 12 3-pointers and committed a season-low five turnovers.

Utah made just 7 of 25 (28%) from the field in the second half.

