JT Toppin scores 24, Chance McMillian 16 and sizzling Texas Tech routs Wyoming 96-49

By The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas — JT Toppin scored 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, Chance McMillian added 16 points and hot-shooting Texas Tech routed Wyoming 96-49 on Wednesday night.

The Red Raiders (3-0) had scoring runs of 14-0 in the first half and 22-0 in the second half. Texas Tech outscored Wyoming 22-2 over the final six minutes.

Texas Tech led 74-47 before Anderson hit a couple of jumpers from two-point range and McMillian hit two 3-pointers to open the 22-point run. At one point in the second half, the Red Raiders made 12 consecutive shots. The Cowboys misfired on nine of their last 10.

Texas Tech shot 77% in the second half, 64% for the game.

Toppin made 10 of 15 shots. McMillian was 6 for 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from 3-point distance. Darrion Williams had 14 points and Devan Cambridge added 10.

Obi Agbim led Wyoming (2-1) with 15 points. The Cowboys shot 34% and had 25 turnovers.

Toppin scored seven points in a 14-0 run that gave Texas Tech a 32-13 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. The Red Raiders extended their lead and scored the final six points of the half to lead 46-20. Toppin had 16 points and eight rebounds in the half.

