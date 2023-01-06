Tipton and Bellarmine host Jacksonville State

Bellarmine Knights (6-10, 1-2 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-9, 0-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Garrett Tipton scored 27 points in Bellarmine's 75-74 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Gamecocks are 5-1 on their home court. Jacksonville State averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Knights are 1-2 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 67.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demaree King is averaging 14.8 points for the Gamecocks. Skyelar Potter is averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Juston Betz is averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Knights. Tipton is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Bellarmine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.