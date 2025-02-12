SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Steve Mariucci surprises Michigan State's Tom Izzo on brink of breaking Bob Knight's Big Ten record

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench...

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo sits on the bench before an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. Credit: AP/Eric Thayer

By The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo has tried to downplay being on the brink of breaking Bob Knight's record for Big Ten basketball wins.

Izzo might have a hard time sticking to that script Tuesday night.

Former NFL coach Steve Mariucci surprised Izzo by showing up at the Breslin Center, sitting on the Spartans' bench with his back facing Izzo as he walked to the sideline for warmups before No. 11 Michigan State played Indiana.

Izzo and Mariucci, who coached the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions, grew up together in Iron Mountain in Michigan’s upper peninsula and attended nearby Northern Michigan.

The Basketball Hall of Fame coach tied Knight’s Big Ten record of 353 conference wins with an 86-74 comeback victory over Oregon on Saturday.

Knight, who died in 2023, led Indiana to three NCAA titles from 1971 to 2000 and was one of Izzo’s mentors during his first season as Jud Heathcote’s successor at Michigan State in 1995.

___

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, left, congratulates coach Tom Izzo...

Michigan State guard Jase Richardson, left, congratulates coach Tom Izzo following an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, in East Lansing, Mich. Credit: AP/Al Goldis

Follow Larry Lage at  https://apnews.com/author/larry-lage

