Top 25 Fared

No. 1 Purdue (14-1) beat No. 25 Ohio St. 71-69. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 2 Houston (15-1) beat SMU 87-53. Next: at Cincinnati, Sunday.

No. 3 Kansas (13-1) did not play. Next: at West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 4 UConn (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

No. 5 Arizona (13-1) vs. Washington. Next: vs. Washington St. Saturday.

No. 6 Texas (12-2) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma St., Saturday.

No. 7 Alabama (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Kentucky, Saturday.

No. 8 Tennessee (12-2) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Saturday.

No. 9 Gonzaga (12-3) at San Francisco. Next: at Santa Clara, Saturday.

No. 10 UCLA (14-2) beat Southern Cal 60-58. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

No. 11 Virginia (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

No. 12 Miami (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. Boston College, Wednesday.

No. 13 Arkansas (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Auburn, Saturday.

No. 14 Wisconsin (11-2) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Saturday.

No. 15 Indiana (10-4) lost to Iowa 91-89. Next: vs. Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 16 Duke (11-4) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Saturday.

No. 17 TCU (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 25 Iowas St., Saturday.

No. 18 Xavier (12-3) did not play. Next: at Villanova, Saturday.

No. 19 Baylor (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas St., Saturday.

No. 20 Missouri (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Saturday.

No. 21 New Mexico (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. UNLV, Saturday.

No. 22 Auburn (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Arkansas, Saturday.

No. 23 Charleston (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Delaware, Saturday.

No. 24 Ohio St. (10-4) lost to No. 1 Purdue 71-69. Next: at Maryland, Sunday.

No. 25 Iowa St. (11-2) did not play. Next: at No. 17 TCU, Saturday.

