Toppin leads Kentucky against No. 7 Alabama after 21-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (10-4, 1-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (12-2, 2-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kentucky takes on the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide after Jacob Toppin scored 21 points in Kentucky's 74-71 win over the LSU Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 7-0 in home games. Alabama ranks fifth in the SEC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Jaden Bradley averaging 4.9.

The Wildcats are 1-1 in conference matchups. Kentucky scores 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Crimson Tide and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley is averaging 9.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Crimson Tide. Brandon Miller is averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Sahvir Wheeler is averaging 9.1 points and 6.8 assists for the Wildcats. Oscar Tshiebwe is averaging 14.4 points and 11.9 rebounds while shooting 61.1% over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.