SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Puckett has 17, Spear 16 and No. 18 Lady Vols roll past Tulsa 102-61, now 11-0

By The Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sara Puckett scored 17 points, Jewell Spear had 16 and No. 18 Tennessee rolled to a 102-61 win over Tulsa on Saturday in the West Palm Beach Classic.

The Lady Vols surpassed their nation-leading scoring average as well as their average of 12.5 3-pointers a game, going 14 of 32. They surpassed the century mark for the fifth time, tied for second in program history behind the seven of the 1987-88 team. The seventh game with at least 10 3s is also a record.

Zee Spearman had 12 points and nine rebounds for Tennessee (11-0), which won both its games in the tournament. Ruby Whitehorn and Talaysia Cooper both scored 13.

Delanie Crawford had 17 points for Tulsa (6-6), Mady Cartwright scored 12 and Jade Clack 10. The Golden Hurricanes shot 45%, went 5 of 29 from 3-point range and had 23 turnovers. Two players fouled out and three finished with four fouls.

Tulsa had a small lead a majority of the first quarter but Cooper's tip-in with a minute to go gave the Lady Vols a 22-20 lead.

Tennessee dominated the second quarter, scoring the first eight points and adding runs of nine and 10, outscoring the Golden Hurricanes 41-11 to lead 63-31 at the half. The Lady Vols hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and 15 of 22 shots overall while holding Tulsa to 4-of-12 shooting with eight turnovers. Puckett led the way with two 3s and 12 points.

Tennessee is home against Winthrop on Saturday before opening Southeastern Conference play at Texas A&M on Jan. 2.

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME