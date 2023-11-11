Tyrece Radford scores 21 points, No. 15 Texas A&M beats Ohio State 73-66

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV each scored 21 points to help No. 15 Texas A&M beat Ohio State 73-66 on Friday night.

Henry Coleman III added 20 points and 11 rebounds for the Aggies (2-0) in the game that had 19 lead changes and seven ties.

Bruce Thornton led Ohio State (1-1) with 24 points.

Tied at 53 with 8:25 left, Texas A&M scored on its next three possessions to take a 59-54 lead. Thornton had a three-point play to cut it to 63-60 with 2:54 to go.

The Buckeyes shot 5 of 18 in the final 10 minutes.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: At SMU on Tuesday night.

Texas A&M Guard Eli Lawrence, right, shoots in front of Ohio State guard Roddy Gayle, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. Credit: AP/Paul Vernon

Ohio State: Hosts Merrimack on Wednesday night.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25