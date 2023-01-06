Tyson leads Seattle U against UT Arlington after 27-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (11-4, 2-0 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (5-11, 0-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the UT Arlington Mavericks after Cameron Tyson scored 27 points in Seattle U's 66-64 victory over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks have gone 3-4 at home. UT Arlington scores 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

The Redhawks have gone 2-0 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyson averaging 3.7.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is averaging 10.4 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Tyson is scoring 21.0 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

