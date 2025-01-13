Yaxel Lendenborg scores 22 points as UAB beat FAU 81-76

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Yaxel Lendeborg scored 22 points on Sunday night to help UAB beat Florida Atlantic 81-76.

Lendenborg made 10 of 13 from the field and added 10 rebounds and seven assists for UAB (10-7, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman made 6 of 10 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points. Alejandro Vasquez hit 4 of 12 from the field and made 6 of 7 from the foul line to added 14 points.

Tre Carroll led Florida Atlantic (9-8, 2-2) with 20 points. KyKy Tandy hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and Kaleb Glenn scored 13 with eight rebounds. Baba Miller scored 10 points and blocked three shots.