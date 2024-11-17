SportsCollegeCollege Basketball

Raynaud has 4th straight double-double with career-high 33 points as Stanford beats UC Davis 79-65

By The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. — Maxime Raynaud posted his fourth-straight double-double with a career-high 33 points and 14 rebounds as Stanford won its fourth straight home game, knocking off UC Davis 79-65 on Sunday afternoon.

The seven-footer from Paris hit three first-half 3-pointers and his tip-in with a second left put the Cardinal in front 41-23 at intermission. He topped 1,000 career points with a second-half 3-pointer.

Raynaud was 13 of 26 from the field, including 5 of 10 from behind the arc. Jaylen Blakes added 17 points with four assists and two steals. The Cardinal shot 37.3% from the field (25 for 67), including only 3 of 18 from distance by players other than Raynaud.

Ty Johnson finished with 29 points to lead UC Davis (2-2). Pablo Tamba added 13 points and five rebounds and Leo DeBruhl added 11 points and six assists.

Stanford is now 4-0 under first-year coach Kyle Smith, who took over after a five-year stint at Washington State and was the 2024 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year.

